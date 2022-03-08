Hamden

Vehicle in Hamden Taken at Gunpoint, Later Found Partially Submerged in New Haven Pond: PD

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a vehicle in Hamden was taken at gunpoint and was later found partially submerged in a pond in New Haven on Monday.

Officers were called to Mill Dock Road around 10 p.m. after getting a report of a carjacking.

Authorities said a man was walking to his vehicle in a driveway when he was approached by someone with a gun. The suspect took the man's SUV at gunpoint and pushed the man to the ground, police added.

The suspect is described as a man who is approximately 20 years old.

Shortly after, investigators said the man's vehicle was found by the New Haven Police Department at Edgewood Park. The vehicle was partially submerged in a pond and was unoccupied, they added.

The vehicle was recovered from the water and was processed for evidence by detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Levenduski of the Hamden Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4050.

Callers can remain anonymous and any information provided can remain confidential.

