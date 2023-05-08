Police Search for Norwich Burglary Suspects in Rocky Hill Near Wethersfield Town Line

Police are searching the Rocky Hill area for two Norwich burglary suspects after their vehicle was found unoccupied in Wethersfield on Monday.

According to state police, the vehicle was seen by troopers in the Wethersfield area. Investigators believe the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot near exit 26.

Rocky Hill police said the two people state police are searching for are suspects in an early morning burglary in Norwich.

Officers from Rocky Hill said the two suspects were last seen on Old Main Street in the area of Meadows near Goff Brook Lane.

The suspects are described as a man who is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a man who is wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone in the area should expect a large police presence.