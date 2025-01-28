Verizon outage reportedly affecting Greater Hartford area

Verizon customers in the Greater Hartford area may be noticing some problems with their cell service on Tuesday morning.

According to the Verizon website, customers could experience issues making calls, sending texts or using their data.

The outage is reportedly affecting Newington, Berlin, West Hartford, Hartford and Manchester.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Verizon to see what happened and when they think the issues will be fixed.

The Verizon website says the estimated restoration time is later Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.