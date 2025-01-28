Connecticut

Verizon outage reportedly affecting Greater Hartford area

cellphone
NBC News

Verizon customers in the Greater Hartford area may be noticing some problems with their cell service on Tuesday morning.

According to the Verizon website, customers could experience issues making calls, sending texts or using their data.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The outage is reportedly affecting Newington, Berlin, West Hartford, Hartford and Manchester.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Verizon to see what happened and when they think the issues will be fixed.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Verizon website says the estimated restoration time is later Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us