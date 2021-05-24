Vernon Police Look For Driver After Serious Injury Hit-and-Run Crash

Vernon police are looking for the driver accused of fleeing a serious injury crash late Sunday night.

Police said the accident happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Route 83 near Juliano's Pools.

Officials said a car traveling northbound on Route 83 was hit from behind by another vehicle. As a result, the car struck a utility pole and the driver suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The man is currently being treated at a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Police said the vehicle that caused the accident left the scene. Officials are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle, which is believed to be a white Chevy Cruze with front right side damage.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.