vernon

Vernon Police Look For Driver After Serious Injury Hit-and-Run Crash

NBC Connecticut

Vernon police are looking for the driver accused of fleeing a serious injury crash late Sunday night.

Police said the accident happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Route 83 near Juliano's Pools.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said a car traveling northbound on Route 83 was hit from behind by another vehicle. As a result, the car struck a utility pole and the driver suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Local

traffic alert 16 mins ago

Bridge, Part of I-91 Closed After Crash in Rocky Hill

new haven 17 mins ago

Yale Grads Hear From Fauci During Partial Graduation Return

The man is currently being treated at a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Police said the vehicle that caused the accident left the scene. Officials are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle, which is believed to be a white Chevy Cruze with front right side damage.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.

This article tagged under:

vernonhit-and-runserious injuriesVernon Police Department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us