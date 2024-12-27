Video shows attempted ATM theft in Branford, suspects still at large

Police in Branford say one of their officers interrupted a theft in progress at a convinience store on Sunday.

It was at the Evan's Mobil on North Main Street where Brandford Police say a group of people attempted to steal an ATM - the full machine - from inside the store.

An officer on patrol interrupted the theft, then attempted to drive after the suspect when they fled in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

The pursuit was called off due to high speeds. Police say public safety was prioritized over continuing the high-speed chase.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The vehicle was later found in Hamden; unoccupied and engulfed in flames.

Police are now sharing video of the attempted theft and asking people to contact them with any leads or information.