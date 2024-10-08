Videos released amid investigation into police shooting of man accused of stabbing Bridgeport officer

An investigation is underway after a police shot a man who is accused of stabbing another police officer and the Office of Inspector General has released additional information and video from body cameras the police who responded were wearing.

Bridgeport Officers Marie Cetti, Jesse Jimenez, Maria Canhassi and Jahmaine Mercer responded to a report of an emotionally disturbed person at a home on Terry Place at 1 a.m. Saturday and found 45-year-old Huntley Jackson, according to the Office of the Inspector General report.

From the front porch, police spoke with Jackson as he stood in the doorway.

At one point, Jackson pulled a knife, ran onto the porch and attacked Officer Cetti, cutting her in the shoulder, head, and neck, the Office of Inspector General said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Officer Jimenez fired his weapon twice, shooting Jackson in the torso, officials said.

Jackson and Officer Cetti were both taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Officer Cetti was treated and released.

Jackson went through surgery and is listed as being in guarded but stable condition.

The Office of Inspector General said Jackson was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault in the first degree and assault on a public safety officer.

His bond was set at $750,000.

The investigation is continuing.

The Office of Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, the Bridgeport Police Department, and the Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office are all taking part on the investigation.

Violence and language warning

The Office of Inspector General has released video.

Warning, it shows violence and includes cursing.

You can see Officer Cetti’s body-worn camera recording here.

Part of Officer Mercer’s body-worn camera recording is posted here.

A portion of Officer Jimenez’s body-worn camera recording is here.