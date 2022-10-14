Vigil for Fallen Bristol Officers to Be Held Tonight

A candlelight vigil is set to take place in front of the Bristol Police Department tonight at 6 p.m.

Signs of support for Bristol police are growing in the lobby of the police department after the tragic shooting Wednesday night that took the lives of two police officers and sent another to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Community members are expect to come out in support of fallen officers Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. The officers were responding to a 911 call from Redstone Hill Road when tragedy struck.

One witness said they walked into a trap. After being kicked out of a bar, the suspect went home, got into a domestic disturbance with his brother, called 911 at 10:29 p.m. and then waited with an AR-15-style rifle for officers to arrive, sources close to the investigation tell NBC.

Vigil attendees are being asked to bring their own candles for the vigil. No road closures are expected.

The vigil will take place across the street from the police department on North Main Street in the large parking lot area.