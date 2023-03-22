New Britain

CT Fugitive Accused of Several Violent Crimes is Captured in New York

By Angela Fortuna

Getty Images

A man that's accused of firing several gunshots at his ex-girlfriend's house last month has been taken into custody in the Bronx, New York, on Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Luis Minaya, of New Britain. He allegedly fled the scene of the Feb. 19 shooting before police arrived.

Following an investigation, police obtained a warrant for Minaya's arrest. Several police departments, along with the Regional Fugitive Task Force, worked together to locate and arrest Minaya.

New York officials arrested him in the Bronx on Wednesday. He's awaiting arraignment and will eventually be extradited back to Connecticut.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Minaya currently has seven active warrants out of Connecticut ranging from assault on police to sexual assault.

He currently faces charges including first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge and possession of a firearm, and more.

