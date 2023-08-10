Volunteers and experts from Connecticut respond to Maui wildfires

Volunteers with the Connecticut Red Cross and an Americares team are responding to Hawaii to support those affected by tragic wildfires.

In Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui, 36 people have died and dozens of injuries have been reported. Nearly 300 structures have already been destroyed, according to Americares.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration on Thursday, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide support and federal funding for recovery efforts.

“Thousands of families are in need of assistance, including many who, sadly, lost their homes in this tragic disaster,” said Americares Director of U.S. Emergency Response Mariel Fonteyn. “We have an emergency team ready to deploy and supplies ready to ship so survivors have the most critically needed items during this incredibly difficult time.”

Americares, which is based in Stamford, said experts are expected to arrive in Honolulu Friday and from there, they'll go out into the hardest hit communities. The team will assess the needs of local healthcare facilities, coordinate emergency shipments of medicine and relief efforts, and work with organizations responding to the crisis, a spokesperson said.

The organization also said they're getting hygiene kits, first aid supplies and other critically needed supplies ready in warehouses across the United States, Europe and India.

Trained Red Cross disaster workers are also responding to Hawaii. A spokesperson said volunteers are opening shelters for people to seek refuge from the fires.

Workers are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time. Red Cross teams will help with damage assessment and distributing relief supplies when it's safe to do so.

For more information or to donate to Americares, click here. You can also find out more about Red Cross' efforts here.