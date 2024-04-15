Warm start to the year causes allergy season to start sooner

Tis the sneezin'!

Weather plays a big role in allergy season, but it’s not the only player that makes this time of year tough for those with allergies.

Allergy season is picking up and we are feeling it here across Connecticut.

Natalie Marquez Rivera and her daughter's allergies have been getting more active lately.

"My daughter also, too, her allergies have been acting up she has red eyes, runny eyes, runny nose," Rivera said.

Roberta Pupecki has noticed a change in allergy symptoms, but not for the better.

NBC Connecticut Meteorologist Anthony Carpino talks about how winter temperatures and freezes affect pollen levels and the start of allergy season.

"Yes, I have I noticed that they have increased a great deal. And I'm seeing a pulmonologist who helps me with medications that have really helped a lot," Pupecki said.

Weather has a big impact and our winters play a big role in spring allergies.

Dr. Andrew Wong of Hartford HealthCare said our mild start to the year allowed everything to bloom sooner. January, February and March all had above normal temperatures in Connecticut.

"So if there is a freeze around January, February, March that will delay pollen counts until late March, early April," Wong said.

Our pollen season is starting earlier and lasting about 20 days longer versus previous years.

Change in length of days between the last and first 32° low temperatures for the Hartford area (Climate Central)

However, mild temperatures aren't the only factor contributing to increased symptoms.

"It's also car pollution. So car pollution and emits carbon dioxide. Also the soot that comes from car exhaust will actually stick to the pollen that's in the air and cause a stronger allergic reaction once we get exposed to that pollen," Wong said.

This becomes a bigger issue in the larger cities like Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport where more people are driving.

If you have allergies, windy days are not your friend – but some rainy days may work against you, as well - heavy rain could actually stir up pollen on the ground and send it back into the air.

While we may want to open our windows to circulate spring air in our homes or cars, Wong suggests running the A/C instead of opening the windows if you are looking to get the air moving in your home, as there is some form of filtration involved.