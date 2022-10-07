Winnie the Pooh famously loved honey, but a bear looking for some honey in Somers ran into trouble Saturday night.

Homeowner Michael Bushior said the bear came by to try and get into his beehive but he was able to scare the animal away.

About 30 minutes later, the bear returned and tipped over the beehive, spilling bees everywhere.

The bear likely suffered dozens of bee stings before finally giving up and running off.