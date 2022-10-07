bears

Watch: Bear Braves Bee Stings For Some Honey in Somers

The bear was likely stung many times

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Winnie the Pooh famously loved honey, but a bear looking for some honey in Somers ran into trouble Saturday night.

Homeowner Michael Bushior said the bear came by to try and get into his beehive but he was able to scare the animal away.

bear encounter Oct 5

Bear Home Entries Hit Another Record in Connecticut

connecticut bears Oct 6

Watch as Bear Wins Battle for Birdfeeder in Somers

About 30 minutes later, the bear returned and tipped over the beehive, spilling bees everywhere.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The bear likely suffered dozens of bee stings before finally giving up and running off.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bearsSomersconnecticut bears
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us