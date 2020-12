A water main break has closed an intersection in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.

Police said a portion of Commerce Street is closed near Oakwood Drive due to a water main break at the intersection of the two streets.

TRAFFIC ALERT! A portion of Commerce Street is closed near the Oakwood Drive end due to a water main break at Commerce St. and Oakwood Drive. Oakwood Drive is down to one lane of traffic at this time. pic.twitter.com/9W6Qc88PND — Glastonbury Police Department (@Glastonbury_PD) December 9, 2020

At this time, Oakwood Drive is down to one lane of traffic, authorities added.

It's unclear how long the area will be closed for.