Waterbury

Waterbury looks to toughen rules for ATVs

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Waterbury is looking to get tougher on those who are illegally riding ATVs in the city.

“They should be out of the street. Something’s got to be done about it. They’re risking lives,” said Alberto Acosta, of Waterbury.

“They don't even care. They go in bobbing and weaving and in between the traffic and all the noise,” said Marie Pickett, of Waterbury.

That racket and risk to people are prompting Waterbury to update its rules to help prevent illegal ATV rides in the city.

“The big changes are the fines have been increased for operating these things on the roads and they've been doubled to $1,000 for a first offense, $1,500 for a second offense, $2,000 for a third offense or any offense thereafter,” Mayor Paul Pernerewski, D–Waterbury, said.

Another proposal has to do with dirt bikes or ATVs that were taken by police.

Right now people can petition the court to get them back.

“Under this ordinance, they have to claim them within 30 days and they have to pay the fines and show proof of ownership. If they don't do any of that, the city can hold on to those bikes and ultimately sell them and put the money into the general fund,” said Pernerewski.

The mayor thinks the changes could help get things under control this summer.

Residents hope so too.

“They need to crack down a lot. Really, crack down a lot because it's really unsafe,” said Pickett.

A public hearing about the changes will take place on July 15.

If the measure passes, it would go into effect in 30 days.

