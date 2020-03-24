Waterbury Man Charged With Murder

Waterbury police have arrested a man on murder charges.

Derek O’Neil, 35, of Waterbury, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged in the death of Terrence Bridgeforth, 20.

Police said Bridgeforth arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital on March 16 with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the hospital.

Investigators believe O'Neil shot Bridgeforth on Idylwood Avenue.

O’Neil was charged with murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, and criminal use of a firearm. He was held on a $2 million bond.