Waterbury

Waterbury Man Charged With Murder

WATERBURY-POLICE-GENERIC
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police have arrested a man on murder charges.

Derek O’Neil, 35, of Waterbury, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged in the death of Terrence Bridgeforth, 20.

Police said Bridgeforth arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital on March 16 with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the hospital.

Local

Outdoors 2 hours ago

Cabin Fever? Step Outside For Your Health

coronavirus 2 hours ago

How Homeowners and Renters Are Getting Financial Help During the COVID-19 Crisis

Investigators believe O'Neil shot Bridgeforth on Idylwood Avenue.

O’Neil was charged with murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, and criminal use of a firearm. He was held on a $2 million bond.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyshootinghomicide
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us