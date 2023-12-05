Waterbury police arrest suspect in fire at Holy Land USA

Waterbury police have arrested a local man who is accused of building a firepit that caused a brush fire at Holy Land USA in Waterbury in April.

The fire started near the large cross at Holy Land on the afternoon of April 12 and smoke could be seen from Interstate 84.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found evidence of a firepit, police said.

The fire was set on a day when the fire danger was extreme and a red flag warning had been issued for the entire state due to the windy, warm and dry weather conditions.

A suspect has been charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree and open fire kindling without a permit.

He was released on $1,000 bond.