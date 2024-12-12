Waterbury police arrest teen suspected in October hit-and-run that injured two young women

Waterbury police have arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run that injured two young women in October and they have charged her with criminal attempt to commit murder.

Police said on Thursday that they have arrested 19-year-old Melany Camanero, of Waterbury, after a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were struck on Walnut Avenue in Waterbury just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The 22-year-old woman was in critical condition and she remains hospitalized, where she is now in stable condition, police said.

The 21-year-old was in stable condition after she was struck and has been released from the hospital, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

After the crash, police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle hit both young women, as well as two nearby vehicles, before stopping and the driver ran before police arrived.

Police obtained a warrant for Camanero and she turned herself in to police on Thursday.

She has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating a motor vehicle with a disqualified license, police said.

Camanero is being held on $1 million bond and she will be arraigned on Thursday.