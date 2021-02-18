Waterbury Police Make Additional Arrest in Connection to October Murder

Police have made an additional arrest in connection to a murder in October.

Luis Vasquez was found at 6:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 unresponsive in the driver seat of a 2020 Kia Optima that had been involved in a crash.

Vasquez had a gunshot wound to the torso and other injuries to the head and a paramedic confirmed he was deceased at the scene, police.

The vehicle’s airbags had deployed and there was extensive front-end damage from hitting a fire hydrant and a parked unoccupied vehicle. Police also said they found evidence of damage from gunshots.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Hector Morales and he has been charged with murder, violation of a permit to carry a pistol, illegal transfer pistol/revolver and criminal liability for acts of another in relation to the homicide.

He is being held on a $1 million bond pending his arraignment in court/GA 4.

Police previously arrested Jacob Morales, 24 and he faces charges including murder, first-degree criminal attempt at assault, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

He was also charged with for violating probation, officials said.

Hector and Jacob Morales are not related, police said.