Waterford

Waterford police look for thieves accused of stealing from employee lockers

By Angela Fortuna

Waterford Police

Waterford police are asking for your help identifying two thieves that allegedly snuck into the back of a store and stole from employee lockers.

The police department said one person will distract workers while the other goes into the back room and steals from their purses and lockers.

The two have stolen employee phones and credit cards, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the thieves is asked to contact Officer Barrows at 860-442-9451 ext. 2267.

