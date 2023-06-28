Waterford police SUV rolls over after crash on Route 32

A Waterford police SUV was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Route 32 at the intersection of Richards Grove Road just after 9 a.m., according to police.
The police SUV and another vehicle collided in the intersection. The officer's SUV ended up on its roof.
Police said both drivers were OK but were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London to be treated for minor injuries.
