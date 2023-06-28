Waterford police SUV rolls over after crash on Route 32

A Waterford police SUV was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Route 32 at the intersection of Richards Grove Road just after 9 a.m., according to police.

The police SUV and another vehicle collided in the intersection. The officer's SUV ended up on its roof.

Police said both drivers were OK but were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London to be treated for minor injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Everyone is OK! We are getting many requests about the accident on Rte 32 today. Both operators were transported to L&M Hospital for minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle. It occurred at approx 9:06 at the intersection of Richards Grove Road and Rte 32 pic.twitter.com/jjBnUOMVSO — Waterford Police (@WaterfordPolice) June 28, 2023