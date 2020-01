Crews are still on scene Sunday Morning after a fire broke out just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Middletown.

The Westfield Fire Department was called to Dainty Rubbish on 80 Industrial Park Road for a fully involved fire.

Heavy rains and heavy winds are making it hard to battle the fire, said the fire chief.

According to fire officials, It’s still fully involved and the roof is compromised.

There are no injuries reported at this time.