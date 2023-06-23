Webster Bank branch in Old Saybrook closes its doors

Webster Bank customers in one area of the shoreline will have to reassess their options after the banking company announced that they are closing one of their branches.

According to Webster Financial, their Old Saybrook location closed its doors back on June 9.

"We strive to be thoughtful about how we balance both our physical and digital banking channels in response to rapidly changing client expectations," a Webster Financial spokesperson said in a statement.

Those Old Saybrook area customers that are looking to do their banking in-person can do so at the Webster Bank branches in either Essex or Old Lyme, which Webster Financial says are within five miles of their former Old Saybrook branch.

Those that were employed at the Old Saybrook location have since relocated to other area Webster Bank branches. Currently, Webster Bank has more than 200 job openings.