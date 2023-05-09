Wesleyan University

Wesleyan University to Pay for Abortion Services Not Covered by Insurance

 Starting next fall, Wesleyan University’s Davison Health Center will provide emergency contraceptives free of charge. The university will also pay for abortion services, if health insurance does not cover.

By Briceyda Landaverde



The Wesleyan University Democratic Socialists are standing up for reproductive rights.

“In this political climate, it is really, really hard to be a person facing an unwanted pregnancy,” Wesleyan Democratic Socialists member Anna Tjeltveit said.

Starting in the fall semester, students at Wesleyan will have increased access to abortion services.

“The fact that the university is understanding that this is a really important access to equity, is really wonderful,” Wesleyan Democratic Socialists Co-Chair Amina Mednicoff-Misra said.

Wesleyan Democratic Socialists, or WesDS, secured the commitment from the university after getting over 700 signatures on a petition.

“I think it’s also great the university has supported this because it is not a passive action, it’s very active. It’s going to probably cost them financially,” Wesleyan student Denis Cha said.

Abortion remains legal in Connecticut, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. However, WesDS identified cost as a significant hurdle in meeting the medical needs of students.

An abortion can range anywhere between $500 to $2,000, according to Planned Parenthood.

“For a student who is on a campus where the minimum wage is currently $14, will be $15 next year, $500 to $700 is a huge cost,” Tjeltveit said.

Next school year, the university’s Davison Health Center will offer students emergency contraceptives, including Plan B and Ella, at no cost, after consulting with a nurse.

In addition, the university will provide financial assistance for abortion services, after insurance is filed.

“It really means the students can focus on what they need to do, which is being students and that a healthcare crisis does not need to also become a financial crisis,” Tjeltveit said.

The university said in a statement:

“At a time when reproductive freedom is being threatened around the country, Wesleyan is dedicated to providing students with support for free emergency contraception or for the decision to terminate a pregnancy.”

Wesleyan University already provides students with transportation to medical appointments off-campus as part of their standard of care. The policy will now include transportation to abortion clinics.

