West Hartford House Significantly Damaged After Fire

The West Hartford fire department said a multi-family home was significantly damaged after a blaze tore through it Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on Lilley Road at approximately 12:45 p.m. for what initially was reported as an electrical fire.

Responding crews were able to get to the home within three minutes. A fire was found on the second and third floors, they said.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, however there were several animals in the residence, according to fire officials.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within an hour but crews remained at the scene for extensive overhaul.

The building is a three-story residence that houses multiple families.

The home was badly damaged due to fire, smoke and water damage, crews said. The Red Cross responded to help residents.

Everyone on-duty and several off-duty firefighters assisted. Emergency personnel, police, Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas also responded.

Multiple nearby fire departments provided mutual aid.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the West Hartford Fire Marshal's office.