A Connecticut man died in a ski accident in Vermont on Monday.

Arthur Powers, 60, of Westport, hit a tree while skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont, according to police.

Ski Patrol members provided emergency medical care to Powers on the mountain before bringing him off the hill to EMS personnel. The EMS crew continued to work on Powers but he died at the resort, police said.

Stowe police and the medical examiner are investigating.