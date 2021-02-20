Wallingford

Wethersfield Man Killed in Crash on Route 15 in Wallingford

A man from Wethersfield has died after a crash on Route 15 south in Wallingford on Friday night.

State police said 26-year-old Jose A. Rodriguez, of Wethersfield, was traveling northbound on Route 15 between exits 65 and 66 around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control.

According to investigators, Rodriguez's vehicle then traveled off the road, hit the metal beam guardrail adjacent to the left lane and then the concrete barrier in the median before rolling over in the road on Route 15 south.

Authorities said Rodriguez's vehicle suffered heavy disabling damage all over.

Rodriguez was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, state police added.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Gouveia at Troop I at (203) 393-4200.

