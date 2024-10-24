Wethersfield schools will be closed Monday for fallen firefighter's funeral

All Wethersfield public schools will be closed Monday for the funeral service of a firefighter that died while battling a brush fire earlier this week.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Michael Emmett said the district will close for the day on Monday, Oct. 28 so that the community can come together for Robert Sharkevich Sr.'s funeral.

"We anticipate that many staff members will wish to attend the service. We also anticipate there will be traffic impacts," Emmett said in an email to parents.

Sharkevich was killed Tuesday afternoon when the UTV he was riding rolled over on top of him while responding to the brush fire, police said.

In an exclusive interview, the Sharkevich family said they’ll remember the 66-year-old as a hero who touched countless lives and was meant to be a firefighter.

Crews are still working to put out the massive 107-acre brush fire, which could take days to contain.

Calling hours are set for Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home in Wethersfield. The funeral will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph’s in Hartford.