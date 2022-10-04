What to Know About 2022 Hartford Marathon on Saturday

The 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon are happening on Saturday and people from all over the country are expected to take part.

The marathon is 26.2 miles and the course goes from Hartford through East Hartford, to South Windsor and back to Hartford.

Here is what you need to know about the race, the course, the road closures and more.

Hartford Marathon Race Start Times

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

7:55 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon Wheelchair athletes, Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of the State Capitol Building

8 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon/Team 26.2 Relay, Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of the State Capitol Building

8:01 a.m.: Charity 5K, Washington Street at Buckingham Street

9:30 a.m.: HMF FitKids Run, East of Bushnell Park, Elm Street at Pulaski Circle

See the route here.

“We are excited to welcome thousands of runners to Hartford next weekend for the 29th annual Eversource Hartford Marathon,” Hartford Mayor Bronin said in a statement.

Hartford Road Closures Ahead of 2022 Hartford Marathon

The following streets will be closed in advance of the marathon and will reopen after the marathon is over.

Elm Street, from Trinity Street to Clinton Street, closes at 9 a.m. Oct. 7

Trinity Street, between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue, closes at 9 a.m. Oct. 7

Elm Street, between Trinity Street and Clinton Street, closes at 9 a.m. Oct. 7

Clinton Street closes at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Elm Street, between Trinity Street and Pulaski Circle, closes at 3 a.m. Oct. 8

Capitol Avenue, between Oak Street and Hudson Street, closes at 5 a.m. Oct. 8

Lafayette Street. between Capitol and Russ Street, closes at 5 a.m. Oct. 8

Hartford Road Closures Day of 2022 Hartford Marathon

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from midnight to 9 a.m.

Capitol Avenue, between Oak Street and Hudson Street

Lafayette Street

Washington Street, Capitol Avenue to Buckingham Street

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pearl Street

Ford Street

State Street

Founders Bridge

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Asylum Street

Farmington Avenue

Asylum Avenue, between Prospect Street and Elizabeth Street

Elizabeth Street

Oxford Street

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Capitol Avenue, from Laurel Street to Oak Street

Broad Street

Park Street

Washington Street, between Buckingham Street and Park Street

Buckingham Street, between Washington Street and Hudson Street

Russ Street, between Oak Street and Washington Street

Oak Street

Laurel Street, between Park Street and Capitol Avenue

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Sheldon Street

Van Dyke Avenue

Weston Street

Rev. Moody Overpass

Market Street

Prospect Street

Hartford Parking Bans on Day of Hartford Marathon

Parking bans will be enforced at the following locations on the day of the marathon, beginning at 5 a.m. and reopening at 2 p.m.

Asylum Avenue, from Broad Street to Ford Street

Asylum Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Elizabeth Street

Broad Street, between Asylum Avenue and Capitol Avenue

Buckingham Street, the whole street, both sides

Capitol Avenue, both sides between Laurel Street and Hudson Street

Central Row, both sides for the entire length

Charter Oak Avenue, both sides between Sheldon Street and Van Dyke

Church Street, both sides between Main Street and Trumbull Street

Elizabeth Street, Asylum Avenue to Oxford Street

Farmington Avenue, both sides between Oxford Street and Asylum Avenue

Ford Street, both sides for the entire length

Hudson Street, both sides between Buckingham Street and Pulaski Circle

Jewell Street, both sides for the entire length

Lafayette Street, both sides between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Laurel Street, both sides between Park Street And Capitol Avenue

Main Street, both sides from Pearl Street to Park Street

Market Street, both sides for the entire length

Oxford Street, both sides between Asylum Avenue and Farmington Avenue

Park Street, both sides for the entire length

Pearl Street, both sides for the entire length

Prospect Street, both sides for the entire length

Russ Street, both sides between Lafayette Street and Washington Street

State Street, both sides for the entire length

Washington Street, both sides between Capitol Avenue and Park Street

Wells Street, both sides for the entire length

Wyllys Street, both sides between Main Street and Wethersfield Avenue

East Hartford Road Closures

Founders Bridge, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Founders Plaza area, including East River Drive exit, East River Drive, Hartland Street, Meadow Street, Pitkin Street from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Prospect Street area, including S. Prospect Street, Main Street (north of Prospect), Carroll Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

King Street area, including King Street, Brook Street, Main Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Silver Lane Extension, access to Route 2 and Route 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

West Hartford Road Closures

Whiting School Area: Park Road, Whiting Lane, South Quaker Lane, South Highland, Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Morley School Area: North Quaker Lane, Fern Street, northbound lanes of Troutbrook Drive, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Albany Ave. between Steele Road and Troutbrook (Eastbound lanes), from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Elizabeth Park Area: Steele Road, interior of Elizabeth Park, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

South Windsor Road Closure

King Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Old Main Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

State Road and Highway Exit Closures

Interstate 84 East Exit 48B Capitol Avenue closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Exit 48A Asylum Street closed until noon Exit 53 East River Drive closed until 10 a.m.

I-84 West Exit 54 Founders Bridge closed until 2 p.m. Exit 50 Main Street closed until 9 a.m.

I-91 South Exit 32B Trumbull Street closed until 9 a.m. Exit 31 State Street closed until 9 a.m.

I-91 North Exit 32B Trumbull Street closed until 9 a.m.

Route 2 West Exit 2W Downtown Hartford until 2 p.m. Exit 3 Pitkin Street closed until 2 p.m.

Route 44 East in West Hartford from Troutbrook Drive to Steele Road until 10 a.m.

Route 5/15 North East River Drive will be coned by East Hartford Police to allow right turns only.

The Conlin Whitehead Highway inbound will be closed at Columbus Boulevard

Bus Service Impact

Expect detours and service disruptions to CTtransit and CTfastrak bus service in Hartford and East Hartford.

Learn more here.

Hartford Marathon Directions and Parking

Are you heading to the marathon? Get information on directions and parking here.

Hartford Marathon Parties

Finish Line Expo and Festivities: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bushnell Park

Athlete Food Tent: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mile 27 Beer Garden: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Enjoy beer from Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer and Angry Orchard Cider while listening to live music on the Powerstation Events Bushnell Park stage. One free beer per participant 21+. Additional beer is available for purchase.

Hartford Marathon Awards

Top overall finishers will receive their awards at the finish line on Trinity Street immediately following their race. All other awards recipients can pick up their prize at the Results/Awards Area in Bushnell Park.

Looking for more information about the 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Team 26.2 Relay and Charity 5K? See the Hartford Marathon Foundation website here.