What to Know About 2022 Hartford Marathon on Saturday

The 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon are happening on Saturday and people from all over the country are expected to take part.
The marathon is 26.2 miles and the course goes from Hartford through East Hartford, to South Windsor and back to Hartford.
Here is what you need to know about the race, the course, the road closures and more.
Hartford Marathon Race Start Times
- 7:55 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon Wheelchair athletes, Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of the State Capitol Building
- 8 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon/Team 26.2 Relay, Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of the State Capitol Building
- 8:01 a.m.: Charity 5K, Washington Street at Buckingham Street
- 9:30 a.m.: HMF FitKids Run, East of Bushnell Park, Elm Street at Pulaski Circle
“We are excited to welcome thousands of runners to Hartford next weekend for the 29th annual Eversource Hartford Marathon,” Hartford Mayor Bronin said in a statement.
Hartford Road Closures Ahead of 2022 Hartford Marathon
The following streets will be closed in advance of the marathon and will reopen after the marathon is over.
- Elm Street, from Trinity Street to Clinton Street, closes at 9 a.m. Oct. 7
- Trinity Street, between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue, closes at 9 a.m. Oct. 7
- Elm Street, between Trinity Street and Clinton Street, closes at 9 a.m. Oct. 7
- Clinton Street closes at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7
- Elm Street, between Trinity Street and Pulaski Circle, closes at 3 a.m. Oct. 8
- Capitol Avenue, between Oak Street and Hudson Street, closes at 5 a.m. Oct. 8
- Lafayette Street. between Capitol and Russ Street, closes at 5 a.m. Oct. 8
Hartford Road Closures Day of 2022 Hartford Marathon
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from midnight to 9 a.m.
- Capitol Avenue, between Oak Street and Hudson Street
- Lafayette Street
- Washington Street, Capitol Avenue to Buckingham Street
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pearl Street
- Ford Street
- State Street
- Founders Bridge
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Asylum Street
- Farmington Avenue
- Asylum Avenue, between Prospect Street and Elizabeth Street
- Elizabeth Street
- Oxford Street
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Capitol Avenue, from Laurel Street to Oak Street
- Broad Street
- Park Street
- Washington Street, between Buckingham Street and Park Street
- Buckingham Street, between Washington Street and Hudson Street
- Russ Street, between Oak Street and Washington Street
- Oak Street
- Laurel Street, between Park Street and Capitol Avenue
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Sheldon Street
- Van Dyke Avenue
- Weston Street
- Rev. Moody Overpass
- Market Street
- Prospect Street
Hartford Parking Bans on Day of Hartford Marathon
Parking bans will be enforced at the following locations on the day of the marathon, beginning at 5 a.m. and reopening at 2 p.m.
- Asylum Avenue, from Broad Street to Ford Street
- Asylum Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Elizabeth Street
- Broad Street, between Asylum Avenue and Capitol Avenue
- Buckingham Street, the whole street, both sides
- Capitol Avenue, both sides between Laurel Street and Hudson Street
- Central Row, both sides for the entire length
- Charter Oak Avenue, both sides between Sheldon Street and Van Dyke
- Church Street, both sides between Main Street and Trumbull Street
- Elizabeth Street, Asylum Avenue to Oxford Street
- Farmington Avenue, both sides between Oxford Street and Asylum Avenue
- Ford Street, both sides for the entire length
- Hudson Street, both sides between Buckingham Street and Pulaski Circle
- Jewell Street, both sides for the entire length
- Lafayette Street, both sides between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street
- Laurel Street, both sides between Park Street And Capitol Avenue
- Main Street, both sides from Pearl Street to Park Street
- Market Street, both sides for the entire length
- Oxford Street, both sides between Asylum Avenue and Farmington Avenue
- Park Street, both sides for the entire length
- Pearl Street, both sides for the entire length
- Prospect Street, both sides for the entire length
- Russ Street, both sides between Lafayette Street and Washington Street
- State Street, both sides for the entire length
- Washington Street, both sides between Capitol Avenue and Park Street
- Wells Street, both sides for the entire length
- Wyllys Street, both sides between Main Street and Wethersfield Avenue
East Hartford Road Closures
- Founders Bridge, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Founders Plaza area, including East River Drive exit, East River Drive, Hartland Street, Meadow Street, Pitkin Street from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Prospect Street area, including S. Prospect Street, Main Street (north of Prospect), Carroll Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- King Street area, including King Street, Brook Street, Main Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Silver Lane Extension, access to Route 2 and Route 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
West Hartford Road Closures
- Whiting School Area: Park Road, Whiting Lane, South Quaker Lane, South Highland, Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Morley School Area: North Quaker Lane, Fern Street, northbound lanes of Troutbrook Drive, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Albany Ave. between Steele Road and Troutbrook (Eastbound lanes), from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Elizabeth Park Area: Steele Road, interior of Elizabeth Park, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
South Windsor Road Closure
King Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Old Main Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
State Road and Highway Exit Closures
- Interstate 84 East
- Exit 48B Capitol Avenue closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Exit 48A Asylum Street closed until noon Exit 53 East River Drive closed until 10 a.m.
- I-84 West
- Exit 54 Founders Bridge closed until 2 p.m.
- Exit 50 Main Street closed until 9 a.m.
- I-91 South
- Exit 32B Trumbull Street closed until 9 a.m.
- Exit 31 State Street closed until 9 a.m.
- I-91 North
- Exit 32B Trumbull Street closed until 9 a.m.
- Route 2 West
- Exit 2W Downtown Hartford until 2 p.m.
- Exit 3 Pitkin Street closed until 2 p.m.
- Route 44 East in West Hartford from Troutbrook Drive to Steele Road until 10 a.m.
- Route 5/15 North East River Drive will be coned by East Hartford Police to allow right turns only.
- The Conlin Whitehead Highway inbound will be closed at Columbus Boulevard
Bus Service Impact
- Expect detours and service disruptions to CTtransit and CTfastrak bus service in Hartford and East Hartford.
- Learn more here.
Hartford Marathon Directions and Parking
Are you heading to the marathon? Get information on directions and parking here.
Hartford Marathon Parties
- Finish Line Expo and Festivities: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bushnell Park
- Athlete Food Tent: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mile 27 Beer Garden: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Enjoy beer from Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer and Angry Orchard Cider while listening to live music on the Powerstation Events Bushnell Park stage. One free beer per participant 21+. Additional beer is available for purchase.
Hartford Marathon Awards
Top overall finishers will receive their awards at the finish line on Trinity Street immediately following their race. All other awards recipients can pick up their prize at the Results/Awards Area in Bushnell Park.
Looking for more information about the 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Team 26.2 Relay and Charity 5K? See the Hartford Marathon Foundation website here.
