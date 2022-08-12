What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers

The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is what you should know about the program.
What Is Connecticut's 'Hero Pay?' Program
The $30 million Premium Pay Program is sometimes called “Hero Pay.” It is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic
There was a soft launch last Friday and the program was supposed to officially launch Wednesday, but the website wasn't ready.
State officials said this is not a first-come, first-served program and workers are not in competition with each other for the funds.
How to Apply for "Hero Pay"
A link to apply is available on the Premium Pay Program website.
Deadline to Apply
Everyone will have until Oct. 1 to apply.
Are You Eligible to Apply?
You are eligible to apply if:
- You were employed as an essential worker in Connecticut between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022
- You were not able to work from home
- You were not employed by a federal, state or municipal government agency
- You earned $149,999 or less
How Payments are Calculated
Full-Time Employees:
- $1,000 if you earned less than $100,000
- $800 if you earned between $100,000 and $109,999
- $600 if you earned between $110,000 and $119,999
- $400 if you earned between $120,000 and $129,999
- $200 if you earned between $130,000 and $149,999
Note: If the amount in the Connecticut premium pay account is not sufficient to fully fund all approved applicants according to this formula, then all approved applicants' payments shall be reduced proportionally.
Part-Time Employees:
$500
When ‘Hero Pay’ Payments Will Be Made
Payments will be made in early 2023 after submissions of all applications.
