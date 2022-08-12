hero pay

What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers

Generic money photo
NBC News

The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is what you should know about the program.

What Is Connecticut's 'Hero Pay?' Program

The $30 million Premium Pay Program is sometimes called "Hero Pay." It is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

There was a soft launch last Friday and the program was supposed to officially launch Wednesday, but the website wasn't ready.

State officials said this is not a first-come, first-served program and workers are not in competition with each other for the funds.

How to Apply for "Hero Pay"

A link to apply is available on the Premium Pay Program website.

Deadline to Apply

Everyone will have until Oct. 1 to apply.

State officials said this is not a first-come, first-served program and workers are not in competition with each other for the funds.

Are You Eligible to Apply?

You are eligible to apply if:

  • You were employed as an essential worker in Connecticut between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022
  • You were not able to work from home
  • You were not employed by a federal, state or municipal government agency
  • You earned $149,999 or less
How Payments are Calculated

Full-Time Employees:

  • $1,000 if you earned less than $100,000
  • $800 if you earned between $100,000 and $109,999
  • $600 if you earned between $110,000 and $119,999
  • $400 if you earned between $120,000 and $129,999
  • $200 if you earned between $130,000 and $149,999

Note: If the amount in the Connecticut premium pay account is not sufficient to fully fund all approved applicants according to this formula, then all approved applicants' payments shall be reduced proportionally.

Part-Time Employees:

$500

When ‘Hero Pay’ Payments Will Be Made

Payments will be made in early 2023 after submissions of all applications.

This article tagged under:

hero paypandemic pay
