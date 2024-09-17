Here's what to know if you're going to the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport

Bridgeport is gearing up for the Soundside music festival later this month.

Tens of thousands are expected to attend the two-day festival at Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Acts at Soundside include Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, Boys II Men, Norah Jones, Grace Potter, Fleet Foxes, Lisa Loeb, Teddy Swims, and more.

Bridgeport is warning people who live in the city or will be traveling in for the festival that there will be a lot of traffic during the festival weekend. They have put together some tips to help people get around the city.

Routes Open to Local Traffic

Park Ave will be open for local traffic from Railroad Ave to Perry Memorial Archway; traffic will be regulated but expect delays

Lafayette Street from Railroad Ave to Gregory St

Cole St (entrance on Iranistan Ave)

Alsace St (entrance on South Ave)

No Parking Areas

South Ave from Iranistan Ave to Barnum Dyke on both sides

Iranistan Ave from South Ave (south) to Atlantic Street on both sides

Iranistan Ave and Atlantic Street to Atlantic Street and Rennel Street on both sides

Park Ave from Gregory St (south) to the Arches on both sides

Lafayette St at Railroad Ave (south) to University Ave on both sides

Main St at Ferry Access Rd (south) to University Ave on both sides

Broad St from Allen St (south) to University Ave

Waldemere Ave

Rennel Street to Park Ave will only allow parking on the EVEN side of the street

Residential Parking

Residential Parking Only areas will be in Seaside Village and along Soundview Drive from Main Street. All others will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Road Closures

Main Street and Broad Street will be closed to all traffic from Total Mortgage Arena to Soundview Drive. Soundview Drive from the P.T. Barnum Statue to the Casino Bath House will be closed and open only for emergency access from September 16 to October 3.

West Beach will remain open to residents.

Festival visitors who intend to travel in the Downtown area should plan extra time for parking and transport. To avoid congested areas of traffic, visitors are encouraged to arrive early, carpool, ride the Metro-North Railroad New Haven line, or the Port Jefferson Ferry.

Uber and Rideshare drop-offs will only be at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport Police Officers will be redirecting Uber and Rideshare drop-offs to this location if passengers are brought elsewhere for the festival.

