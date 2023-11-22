What to know about Small Business Saturday in Connecticut

This weekend is a celebration of small businesses and local communities are participating.

Saturday, Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday, which the U.S. Small Business Association calls a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Learn more here about Small Business Saturday and participating businesses.

Here are some of the local events around the state:

Artisans and makers will show their handcrafts on the second floor of the Parkville Market on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parkville Market is located at 1400 Park St. in Hartford.

Hartford: Small State BIG Saturday

There will be 18 vendors in three locations in the Pratt Street Historic District. Learn more here.

Madison

The Madison Chamber of Commerce is celebrating and said the stores along Boston Road and Wall Street will be ready with special discounts and experiences for everyone to enjoy.

Manchester: Holiday on Main on Shop Small Saturday

The event will be at 903 Main St. in Manchester from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Learn more here.

Middletown: Shop 'til You Drop Christmas Extravaganza

This is part of the 38th annual Holiday on Main Street presents "Magic of Middletown." Learn more here.

Milford: Small Business Saturday in Downtown Milford and Holiday Pop-Up Market

The Downtown Milford Business Association is hosting the event at 5 Broad St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more here.

Moosup: Shop Small Saturday

The vendor shopping expo will be at Hope Lodge at 1 Lake St. in Moosup, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more here.

New Haven: Small Business Saturday Pop-Up

The Shops at Yale will have a Small Business Saturday Pop-Up from noon to 4 p.m.

The Shops at Yale Pop-Up is at 1042 Chapel St. Learn more here.

New Haven: Westville Arts Market Small Business Saturday

The event will be set up at Lotta Studio, 911 Whalley Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southington: Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Market

More than a dozen vendors are participating. Learn more here.

Stonington: Small Business Saturday + Sip and Shop in Stonington

Small Business Saturday + Sip and Shop in Stonington starts at 10 a.m. at 134 Water St. in Stonington.

Learn more here.

Torrington: ​Main Street Torrington's Small Business Saturday Promotion

Runs from Nov. 24 to 26. Learn more about the event and participating businesses here.