What to know about the 2024 Travelers Championship

Some of the best golfers in the world will be in Cromwell for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

The tournament runs from June 17-23.

Keegan Bradley, the defending champion, will be returning. The 38-year-old Vermont native will be making his 13-straight appearance at the tournament.

2024 Travelers Championship players field

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Here’s a look at the 2024 player field

Ludvig Åberg

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Michael Thorbjornsen

Tickets

Ticketmaster is the official ticket marketplace of the Travelers Championship.

The event website says that any tickets purchased outside of the Travelers Championship tournament website (travelerschampionship.com) or Ticketmaster are not guaranteed to be valid.

In addition to bringing great golfers to Connecticut, the Travelers Championship also helps the local communities by raising money for local charities. Last year, $3 million was distributed to more than 180 charities last year, which was a record.

This year’s primary beneficiary will be the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

How to get there

TPC River Highlands is located at 674 Main St. in Cromwell.

From the North Interstate 91 South to Exit 23/West St., Rocky Hill. Take a left at the end of ramp onto West Street. Continue straight to the intersection of Route 99. Turn right onto Route 99 (Silas Deane Highway), 2 miles to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GENERAL PARKING.

From the South I-91 North to Exit 22 to Route 9 South. Take Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at the end of the ramp onto West Street. Take an immediate right onto Route 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court Street, follow to the end, take a left onto Route 99 (Main Street), 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GENERAL PARKING.

From the East Route 9 North through Middletown. Exit 25: CT-99 from Route 9 North (Change from Exit 18) Cromwell/Rocky Hill. Follow signs through Cromwell to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GENERAL PARKING.

From the West Route 9 South to Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at end of ramp onto West Street. Take an immediate right onto Route 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court Street., follow to the end, take a left onto Route 99 (Main Street), 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GENERAL PARKING.



What to know about parking

General parking is included with each ticket on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bike parking is available at the 9th hole gate off of Golf Club Road

Parking for spectators with disabilities will be available for vehicles with a valid state permit. A complimentary wheelchair-accessible shuttle will also be available from the lot to the main entrance. Learn more here.

For those taking a rideshare, the drop-off and pick-up location are in the Green Lot.

What to know before you go

Here's what you need to know about everything from golf etiquette to autographs as well as amenities.