What you can do to stay safe on Halloween

It's Halloween and whether you're heading out trick-or-treating with your own kids or may have some coming to your door, we have some safety information that might be helpful to avoid any injuries.

A lot of families love Halloween and they often put a lot of thought into creative costumes. The priority is always getting that candy and sometimes safety can become and afterthought.

AAA, state police and local doctors are trying to spread the word about safety.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Halloween is one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

State police urge kids and parents to keep a few things in mind while out trick-or-treating:

Wear bright, light-colored or reflective costumes or tape so drivers can see you.

Carry a flashlight.

Walk in well-lit areas.

Stay in groups or with an adult. Never go alone.

Never enter anyone's house or car for a treat.

Before sending your kids out the door, also make sure their costumes don't post a trip hazard.

"Don't have it be too long for a child when they're walking around. And if you have a choice between a mask and no mask, go with face paint or no mask so that you have greater visibility. When you're wearing a mask. Kids have a hard time seeing and might not see that car coming on the street," said Dr. Kevin Borrup, of Connecticut' Childrens.

If you're expecting trick-or-treaters, make sure you clear walkways so no one trips approaching your home.

And parents, make sure you inspect treats and throw away any unwrapped or partially opened candy before your children eat it.

Halloween can also be especially dangerous on the roads because of drunk drivers.