What You Should Know if You Plan on Swimming at State Parks Amid Lifeguard Shortage

With the potential for record breaking heat today, many people are heading to state parks, but right now, the state doesn't have enough lifeguards to staff all the state parks so they have a warning for anyone who plans on swimming.

“You would just want to go in up to your knees or your waist," said State Parks Water Safety Coordinator Sarah Battistini.

Battistini said it's also very important to stay within an arms reach of your kids.

If you need help, call 911 immediately.

The only inland park with lifeguards right now is Squantz Park in New Fairfield. All of the others will have warnings posted to swim at your own risk.

On the shoreline, the state parks with lifeguards are Hammonasset, Silver Sands, Sherwood and Rocky Neck. For those, the state is continuing to look to hire and train lifeguards.

The state is also looking to have lifeguards at Black Rock State Park in Watertown at the beginning of July.