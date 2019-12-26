holiday shopping

When Is Your Mall Open for Post-Christmas Shopping?

We've compiled a list of when shopping centers in Connecticut will open for returns and deals in the days after Christmas

One of the busiest shopping days of the year is upon us.

People love to head out the door the day after Christmas to return those gifts that they don't want. It is also a great opportunity to score deals on the gifts you wanted, but didn't get, by using those gift cards you got in your stocking.

Dec. 26 is actually the third busiest shopping day of the years, according to a recent Forbes report quoting a study from Sensormatic Solutions.

Connecticut Mall and Shopping Center Hours

We've compiled a list of when malls in Connecticut are open on Thursday so you can plan out your shopping day.

  • Brass Mill Center: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Connecticut Post Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Crystal Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Danbury Fair: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Enfield Square: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Stamford Town Center: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Shoppes at Buckland Hills: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Shops at Farmington Valley: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Westfarms: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Westfield Meriden: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Westfield Trumbull: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you can't make it to a mall on Thursday, here's a list of when the malls are open on Friday.

  • Brass Mill Center: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Connecticut Post Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Crystal Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Danbury Fair: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Enfield Square: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Stamford Town Center: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Shoppes at Buckland Hills: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Shops at Farmington Valley: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Westfarms: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Westfield Meriden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Westfield Trumbull: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

