Connecticut town celebrates anniversary of state's first English settlement

September 26th is a notable day for one Connecticut town, that prides itself in being first.

The town of Windsor, located just north of Hartford, was home to the first English settlement in the entire state, according to the town's historical society.

The first English settlers arrived on September 26, 1633 according to the town, making today the 390th anniversary of the event.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The town has seen its share of historical events since then, including witch trials, a statue removal, and a friendly debate with Wethersfield as to which town gets to truly call itself "the first in Connecticut."

Prior occupants of Connecticut before the English settled here include the Dutch and various Native American tribes.

For more historical facts and information, watch NBC Connecticut's web series "This Month in Connecticut History."