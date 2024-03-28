Willimantic police officer charged with DUI after crash is placed on leave

A Willimantic police officer has been charged with driving under the influence and other charges after a crash and he has been placed on administrative leave, according to the police department.

Willimantic police said 25-year-old Eduardo Garcia was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a crash in front of 480 Main St., Willimantic around 2 a.m. on March 3.

Garcia, a police officer with the Willimantic Police Department, was off-duty when the crash happened, police said.

Immediately after the crash, he was placed on paid administrative leave and his police powers were suspended, police said.

Garcia was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and evading responsibility.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond and he is due in court on April 9.