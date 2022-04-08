Wolcott Fundraiser Aims to Help Car Break-In Victims

Those in Wolcott are joining forces to help the victims of those who had their car broken into last week.

The suspects were taken into custody including a woman who led police on a chase through Waterbury into Monroe.

The break-ins have led to a lot of clean-up and community support for those back at the complex on Wolf Hill Road.

Kathy Flanagan decided to start a fundraiser for the victims, who had to pay out of pocket to fix their car.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It was infuriating because these were all senior citizens,” said Flanagan. “There were so many people that didn’t have insurance, didn’t have glass coverage, and these are the people that I wanted to reach out to help.”

So far, Flanagan has gotten a few people to help her out and she’s hoping she’ll have enough to give to those who are trying to move forward after what happened.

“With having friends there too, I wanted to help them,” said Flanagan. “This is sort of a give back, it’s the way that I was brought up.”

Finding the right words has become difficult for Mary Szantyr. She was one of the 41 victims who had her car broken into last Friday.

“I don’t think there's words, I really don’t think there’s words,” said Szantyr. “I came up here and opened up my door and saw papers all over the place and looked up and my window was shattered.”

Flanagan tells NBC Connecticut she has teamed up with La Fortuna to host a benefit dinner for the victims. The restaurant will be selling take-out and delivery dinners on April 21 from 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information about the fundraiser, click here.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

.