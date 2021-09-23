Berlin

Woman Accused of Assaulting Navy Sailor at Berlin Pizza Shop to Face Judge

NBC Universal, Inc.

The woman accused of assaulting a Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant on Sept. 11 is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Lori Desjardins, 45, of Southington turned herself in at police headquarters last week and was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Desjardins was charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree

Police said the incident, which was caught on video and has been widely shared on social media, happened at Central Pizza on Mill Street in Berlin, Conn. around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Local

East Windsor 1 hour ago

Dump Truck Crash Closes Route 140 in East Windsor

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Another Humid Day, Storms Possible Tonight

In the part of the incident captured on cell phone video, the woman who was recorded can be heard berating a man in military fatigues and accusing him of wearing a fake uniform and appears to slap him and lash out at him.

Berlin police are looking for a woman who is suspected of assaulting a customer at a restaurant on Saturday night.

Police said the man is a member of the U.S. Navy. NBC Connecticut reached out to the victim and he said he is a student at the Naval Submarine School and described the fatigues as a uniform.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us