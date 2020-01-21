Hamden

Woman Accused of Stealing Cash, Jewelry from Senior Living Facility in Hamden

Hamden police have arrested a Naugatuck woman who is accused of stealing money and jewelry from residents of a senior living facility.

Police responded to Larson Place Senior Living Facility at 1450 Whitney Ave. on Friday to investigate a suspicious person.

Staff told them that they saw 40-year-old Camile Dzemailoska, of Naugatuck, “going in and out” of several of the resident’s apartments. When they confronted her, she said she was an aide for a resident.

Dzemailoska was asked to leave and a resident soon after reported that she was missing a large sum of money, police said.

Police said Dzemailoska is suspected of illegally entering several apartments and stealing money and jewelry.

Hamden Police arrested Dzemailoska in Cheshire and said they found several pieces of stolen jewelry in her vehicle.

Dzemailoska was charged with five counts of burglary in the third degree, larceny in the sixth degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

She was released after posting a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Jan. 31.

