Woman Arrested After Being Accused of Making Bomb Threat to East Haven Bank

A woman has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that was made to an East Haven bank last week.

Police said the Walgreens store on Main Street received a phone call from someone stating there was a bomb at Wells Fargo Bank next door. The anonymous caller advised both Walgreen and the bank to evacuate anyone inside the bank.

The incident happened at around 11:50 a.m. Monday, May 2.

Units responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on Hemingway Avenue, evacuated adjacent buildings and closed the road.

Police said their investigation showed that a woman had called in the bomb threat because her mother was inside Wells Fargo reporting fraudulent activity on her bank account.

The woman was worried that she would be blamed for the fraudulent activity, so she called in the threat to evacuate the building and ensure her mother wouldn't continue her business inside the bank, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman claimed she had nothing to do with the threat at first. Police said they later confirmed that the phone used to make the call was the phone in question.

New Haven Police Department Bomb squad arrived and made a thorough sweep of the Wells Fargo Bank, Internal Medicine and M.A.D.D.

According to officials, no explosives or suspicious activity was found during the search and no one was injured.

The woman faces charges including falsely reporting an incident, breach of peace, and harassment charges and more. She's scheduled to appear in court on May 18.