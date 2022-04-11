Woman Arrested After Domestic Dispute in Wallingford

A woman from Wallingford has been arrested following a domestic dispute incident that occurred on Saturday.

According to the Wallingford Police Department, officers responded to a Wallingford home around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a 31-year-old woman fled the scene with a child after assaulting another woman inside of the home.

According to police, officers learned that the woman engaged in a physical fight inside of the home with another female. During the altercation, police said the 31-year-old choked, hit and threw a knife at the other female.

Police said she then fled the scene in an older van with California plates after taking a 7-year-old from the home.

She was located and arrested at the Westfield Mall in Trumbull. Neither the woman or child were hurt, police said.

The woman faces several charges including risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.



