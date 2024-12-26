Woman arrested for hit-and-run, drunk driving with kids in car in Vernon: PD

A woman has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk during an apparent hit-and-run crash with two kids in the car on Interstate 84 in Vernon.

The crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Christmas Day in the area of exit 67. State police said a purple Honda Accord allegedly struck a car and kept going.

Troopers found the car driving erratically in the area of exit 72. A woman from Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested.

Two children, aged 7 months old and 2 years old, were in the car at the time of the crash, according to police.

State police said the driver appeared to be under the influence. She faces charges including operating under the influence, evading responsibility, risk of injury to a child and more.

She was held on a $1,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 8.