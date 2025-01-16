New Haven

Woman arrested for organizing street takeover in New Haven: police

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBC Connecticut

A woman has been arrested for organizing a street takeover in New Haven a few months ago.

New Haven police said officers assigned to the Real Time Crime Center were made aware of a planned street takeover on Oct. 22, 2024.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said 47-year-old Kimberly Hueffman, of Milford, was arrested after police discovered she was running an Instagram account that repeatedly announced and facilitated illegal street takeovers.

These incidents happened in New Haven and across the state, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The police department said street takeovers have caused significant disturbances in the community, blocked public roads, and dangerous conditions for residents, pedestrians and participants.

"Street takeovers are illegal and unsafe for participants, the public and responding officers. We are not going to tolerate this behavior. We will continue to aggressively disrupt them as they are happening by using stop sticks to deflate tires of vehicles, arrest participants and spectators," Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement.

In November, the police department announced plans to take a more aggressive approach in regard to combatting street takeovers after multiple incidents and related arrests in the city.

Local

Wildfires 24 mins ago

‘It was a very special place': Family recalls Palisades Fire a week later

Waterbury 3 hours ago

Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Waterbury rental hall in May

"Even if you think you got a away, we will make arrests by warrant for anyone we can identify," he continued.

Hueffman is facing inciting a riot charges. She was arrested on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us