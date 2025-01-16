Woman arrested for organizing street takeover in New Haven: police

A woman has been arrested for organizing a street takeover in New Haven a few months ago.

New Haven police said officers assigned to the Real Time Crime Center were made aware of a planned street takeover on Oct. 22, 2024.

Authorities said 47-year-old Kimberly Hueffman, of Milford, was arrested after police discovered she was running an Instagram account that repeatedly announced and facilitated illegal street takeovers.

These incidents happened in New Haven and across the state, according to police.

The police department said street takeovers have caused significant disturbances in the community, blocked public roads, and dangerous conditions for residents, pedestrians and participants.

"Street takeovers are illegal and unsafe for participants, the public and responding officers. We are not going to tolerate this behavior. We will continue to aggressively disrupt them as they are happening by using stop sticks to deflate tires of vehicles, arrest participants and spectators," Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement.

In November, the police department announced plans to take a more aggressive approach in regard to combatting street takeovers after multiple incidents and related arrests in the city.

"Even if you think you got a away, we will make arrests by warrant for anyone we can identify," he continued.

Hueffman is facing inciting a riot charges. She was arrested on Tuesday.