Woman attacked at gunpoint while jogging near park in New Haven: police

A woman jogging was attacked at gunpoint in New Haven Thursday morning.

The 38-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Yale Avenue and Edgewood Avenue around 6:15 a.m. when a man with a gun grabbed her and tried to force her into a nearby wooded area, according to police. The man struck her in the face during the attack, police said.

The woman was able to escape and was able to get back to her home as the attacker ran off into Edgewood Park, they said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police used K9 officers to search the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit responded to the scene to speak with witnesses and attempt to locate surveillance video from the area, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call police at 203-946-6304 or through the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.