Woman charged with manslaughter in death of state DOT worker in Wallingford

A woman is facing manslaughter charges after a state Department of Transportation (DOT) worker was struck and killed while on the job in Wallingford.

The New Haven Judicial District State's Attorney's Office said 55-year-old Denise Lucibello, of East Haven, is facing additional new charges after 26-year-old Andrew DiDomenico, of Meriden, died while working on the Wharton Brook Connector, the on-ramp to Interstate 91.

State police said DiDomenico was working alongside the shoulder of the exit 13 on-ramp, policing trash for mowing crews, when a vehicle went off the road and hit him on June 28. He died at the scene.

Lucibello already faces charges including misconduct with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, failure to drive in proper lane and more. As of Monday, she's also facing second-degree manslaughter charges.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

At the time of Lucibello's court appearance in July, the New Haven State's Attorney's Office was awaiting results from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) investigation. The outcome of that investigation resulted in the new charge, according to officials.

Lucibello is set to appear in court on Oct. 18.