Woman accused of killing DOT worker faces judge

The woman who is accused of hitting and killing 26-year-old Andrew DiDomenico, a state Department of Transportation worker, in Wallingford Friday faced a judge on Monday morning in Meriden.

“We are very proud of him in his short 26 years. He was a remarkable human being,” said Melissa Lombardi, Andrew DiDomenico’s aunt, outside court following the arraignment.

She was flanked by family of Andrew, who was killed on the job Friday. The family is calling for justice.

“We lost our nephew, and we want to see her charged to the fullest extent of the law,” said Lombardi.

Lombardi described Andrew as a passionate and caring friend and family member and also an avid sports fan of the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New York Yankees.

He was born and raised in Meriden, according to the family, got his work ethic from his dad and worked for the city of Meriden before taking the job with the DOT where he had been working loyally for two and a half years.

“He would be out with all of his cousins and the state would call and say, 'Hey Andrew, we could use you for some overtime,' and he would leave the family and go to work,” said Lombardi.

Just after 9 a.m. on Friday, he was hit and killed while picking up trash on an on-ramp to Interstate 91 in Wallingford.

Police said 55-year-old Denise Lucibello, while under the influence, veered into the grass and hit and killed DiDomenico. She is facing charges including:

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs

Failure to drive in proper lane

Failure to slow down/move over - non-emergency vehicle

Misconduct with a motor vehicle

“My client is remorseful. She did not leave the scene, she understands how serious this is and she will certainly return to court,” Lucibello’s attorney said inside her arraignment while advocating for a lowered bond from $1 million dollars.

Her attorney acknowledged a prior criminal history and substance use and mental health struggles. Bond was reduced to $500,000 with the condition that she cannot get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

The family, though, is frustrated she was behind the wheel in the first place.

“She should have never had an opportunity to be behind the wheel,” said Lombardi.

According to court documents, she is also facing charges of driving with a suspended license.

The DiDomenico family along with attorneys are expecting more charges to be brought in this case, but they are waiting on toxicology results to come back.

For now, they have thanked the public for an outpouring of support, but are calling on everyone to be better on the roads.

“Work zones, he is a Connecticut state employee doing his job, people need to move over and allow them their space to do that job,” said Lombardi.

Lucibello is due back in court on Aug. 23.