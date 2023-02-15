Woman Dies After Being Struck by Car While Crossing the Street in Bridgeport

A woman in her 70s was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street in Bridgeport Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street at about 4:30 p.m. A person reported that the woman wasn't responsive.

Responding officers said the woman sustained a head injury and lower extremity trauma. The woman, identified as 74-year-old Alma Willis of Bridgeport, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the driver of the car that hit Willis stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said the driver was traveling west on Fairfield Avenue when they struck Willis while she was trying to cross the street.

The Bridgeport serious crash team responded and is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling their tip line at 203-576-TIPS.