Woman dies after getting hit by car in Stratford

A woman has died after getting struck by a car on Main Street in Stratford on Monday night.

Stratford police said they were called to the area of Main and Garden streets at 7:15 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash.

Responding officers said a woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The car involved in the crash stayed at the scene. The road will remain closed as police investigate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.