Woman Found Dead During Fire in Monroe

A 66-year-old woman was found dead when firefighters and police officers responded to a fire in Monroe early Thursday morning.
Firefighters from the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department and Monroe police officers responded to 8 Fox Run at 12:47 a.m. after receiving a call about a house fire.
Police said flames and heavy smoke were coming from one side of the house and quickly spread to the rest.
Sheryl Lowman, 66, was found deceased in the home, police said.
Members of the state fire marshal's office, the Monroe fire marshal
and Monroe detective division are actively investigating the cause of the fire.
