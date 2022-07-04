Woman Killed, Man Injured in Shooting at Large Party in Hartford

A woman has died and a man is injured after a shooting at a party in Hartford early Monday morning.

Police responded to a large party on Shultas Place around 2:17 a.m. after getting a report of a person shot.

According to police, a woman, later identified as 22-year-old Jayla Heaven, of Hartford, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 20s arrived privately to an area hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound, investigators said.

Investigators said there was a large party at the location when the shooting happened.

The shooting is under investigation.